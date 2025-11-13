Southeast Michigan transportation authority launches single app to simplify getting around

article

The Brief All major public transit providers in Southeast Michigan are now using the same app to make getting around easier. Riders can use the Transit app to plan their journeys on DDOT buses, SMART buses, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority’s TheRide, the QLINE, and the Detroit People Mover. Users will be upgraded to the Royale plan on the app for free.



People who use public transportation in Southeast Michigan, including buses and the QLINE, can get around easier now with a single app for multiple transit options.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the Transit app.

"This partnership is about putting riders first and making public transit simpler, more reliable, and more connected across Southeast Michigan," said Ben Stupka, Executive Director of the RTA. "We are pleased to launch this new resource that will benefit all of our providers and their riders. Whether you're riding DDOT, SMART, TheRide, QLINE, or the People Mover, there is now one app to coordinate your rides."

How it works:

The Transit app now includes all major transit providers in the area – DDOT, SMART, Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority’s TheRide, the QLINE, and the Detroit People Mover. This will make it easier to plan trips and get around. Users can plan multi-modal trips, such as ones that also include bikes and scooters in addition to buses, see nearby departure times, and view transit schedules and directions.

The app also notifies users when there are changes, and allows for fares to be paid in the app.

Through this partnership, Transit users in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties will automatically be upgraded to the Royale subscription, an option that allows for more trip options and customized profiles.

"MDOT’s Office of Passenger Transportation is thrilled to partner with the RTA on a project we believe will truly improve access to transit in Southeast Michigan, therefore improving people’s lives," said Jean Ruestman, Administrator, Office of Passenger Transportation at the Michigan Department of Transportation. "This initiative aligns perfectly with MDOT’s mission to serve and connect people, communities, and the economy through transportation."