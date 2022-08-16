Southeast Michigan water main break repairs now expected to take until Sept. 3; boil water advisories continue

Repairs after a massive water main break in Southeast Michigan will take longer than initially planned, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.

The fix was expected to be finished about two weeks after the break, which happened Saturday. Now it is anticipated to take three weeks, meaning the repairs should be completed by Sept. 3.

The GLWA said the break was bigger than originally thought, leading to the delay.

The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township are all still under boil water advisories until further notice.

A business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo are also still under the boil water advisory.

There have been water giveaways in these areas, though the bottled water is limited.

According to the GLWA, it ordered as much pipe as it was able to, but more needed to be ordered. Once it arrives, it will be installed and pressure checked before water quality testing.

The GLWA said inspecting water pipes is difficult since they are underground. Crews will be inspecting as much of the pipe as possible as fixes are made.

The break has prompted a State of Emergency to be declared for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.