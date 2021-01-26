Southfield 19-year-old charged with intent to murder after shooting teen girl

Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Southfield man with attempting to kill a teen girl last week when he shot her.

Daequan Jeremiah Woods was charged with multiple felonies, among them assault with intent to murder.

He was arraigned in the 46th District Court and had a $25,000 bond set.

Daequan Jeremiah Woods, 19, of Southfield (Southfield Police Department)

Police initially made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was seen leaving the area after responding early Friday morning. After looking inside, they observed a 16-year-old female in the backseat of a vehicle who was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

An investigation by police revealed the victim had been shot in the area of 8 1/2 Mile and Lahser Road around 2:50 a.m.

In addition to finding the victim, Southfield police also picked up someone who knew her after determining the incident wasn't random.

Police eventually named Woods as a suspect and charged him with assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Woods is expected to appear in court on Feb. 8.

The victim remains in stable condition at an area hospital.