Southfield apartment shooting investigation • No death penalty in Wynter Smith case • What's next for Big 3

Police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot multiple times at a Southfield apartment.

Officers were called to The Heights of Southfield on Lahser near 8 Mile around 3:35 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Grandville man suffering multiple gunshots.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police are still working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 248-796- 5500 reference case number 23-37525, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Feds not seeking death penalty in Wynter Smith case

Though the suspect accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Smith could face the death penalty, federal prosecutors are not seeking that punishment.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, pleaded not guilty after being charged with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. The maximum sentence for the latter charge is the death penalty in addition to life in prison. He was bound over for trial by a grand jury.

He's also been charged with over 20 felony counts by the Michigan Attorney General

Wynter was kidnapped in July, prompting an Amer Alert. Several days later, her body was found in a Detroit alley.

UAW strike: What's next?

The union announced Wednesday that an agreement was reached with Ford. That tentative deal includes a 25% wage increase for permanent employees, a 150% raise for temp workers, higher starting wages, and more.

Now, attention turns to what happens next.

The UAW National Ford Council is planning to meet on Sunday to vote on sending the agreement to union members for their vote. Meanwhile, Ford UAW members are back to work while this process plays out.

This move is to put the pressure on General Motors and Stellantis, who still have tens of thousands of employees on the picket line and thousands laid off as a consequence of the strike. The union already upped the pressure on GM and Stellantis earlier this week when it ordered members at two of the automakers' big moneymaking plants to join the strike.

Auto experts say the future deals between the UAW and GM and Stellantis will most likely be similar to Ford's.

High school basketball coach investigated for sexually assaulting students

A well-known boy's basketball coach is accused of sexually assaulting female students, sources say.

Mark White coaches at Summit Academy North High School in Huron Township.

"We were made aware of information that caused us to investigate a situation involving a staff member and a student. Our process is to suspend the staff member in question and contact the authorities promptly. We have done so here," a Summit Academy Schools representative said in a statement.

White was fired from River Rouge High School in 2018 after accusations of sexual relationships with underage girls.

This investigation comes as another Metro Detroit basketball coach is also in trouble for alleged sexual assaults. Jeremy Thompkins is accused of sexually assaulting boys on the Farmington High School basketball team.

Reassignment of beloved teacher causes outrage

A beloved teacher's transfer to another school in Westland has parents and students disturbed they are losing one of the community's favorite educators.

Students at John Glenn High School say the reassignment of English teacher Dave Daly would only harm the district by further disrupting class while removing a popular figure at the school. Some teens said the school has the wrong priorities.

"Our education needs to be on a higher level than the school being in business. Students and teachers are not transactions," said Kiersten West, a senior at John Glenn High School.

West was among many at a Thursday protest arguing against Daly's transfer within the district. The move will take him to a teaching position at Wayne Memorial High School. The change was effective as of Monday.

Daily Forecast

The cold is returning soon.

Maine shooting: Residents remain behind locked doors amid massive search for suspect

Shocked and fearful Maine residents kept to their homes for a second night as hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.

Much of Thursday’s search focused on a property belonging to one of Card’s relatives in rural Bowdoin, where trucks and vans full of armed agents from the FBI and other agencies eventually surrounded a home. Card and anyone else inside were repeatedly ordered to surrender.

"You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands. Your hands in the air," police said through a loudspeaker. In most instances when police execute warrants — even for suspects wanted for violent crimes — they move quickly to enter the home.

Read more here.