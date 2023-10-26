Man found guilty of murder after shooting bouncer at Dooley’s in Roseville

article

A man who shot and killed a bouncer while being removed from Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville last year was found guilty of murder Tuesday.

Authorities say Julius Bing was pushing Michael Altman-Tucker out of the now-closed bar after he got into a physical altercation with a woman on Feb. 26, 2022, During this, Altman-Tucker pulled out a gun and shot Bing.

Bing was pronounced dead at a hospital after. A friend of Altman-Tucker was also struck by a stray bullet.

A jury found Altman-Tucker guilty of second-degree murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and two counts of felony firearm. He will be sentenced Dec. 6.

"Thank you to the jury for taking the time and careful consideration in delivering a guilty verdict. We hope that this verdict will help the victim’s family gain closure," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.