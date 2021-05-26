Southfield Fire investigate possible hazmat situation at Hawthorn Suites

article

The Southfield Police Department said Central Park Boulevard, just west of Evergreen Road, is closed due to a potential hazmat situation at a hotel.

The police confirmed that the boulevard was closed a little after 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to a potentially hazardous situation at Hawthorn Suites as the fire department investigates.

The nature of the hazardous material is not known but according to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, an employee reported there were chemicals in the room. The employee also noted that the smell was so bad, the door had to be closed.

The employee was treated and released and anyone within 300 feet of the building has been evacuated.

Hawthorn Suites is just south of 696 and west of Evergreen.

FOX 2 has a news crew on the scene. We'll update this page with new information as we get it.