Southfield Fire performs rope rescue of crash victims down 30-foot embankment

Two crash victims were rescued by the Southfield Fire Department after a vehicle went off the road and down an embankment on Monday.

The backstory:

A vehicle with four people inside drove off the road through trees and down a 30-foot embankment at about 3:20 p.m. according to the Southfield Fire Department.

Battalion 2 responded and used spreaders and cutters to retrieve two of the occupants.

In order to pull the occupants out of the embankment, the SFD technical rescue team set up a low-angle rope rescue to haul them up the embankment.

"The SFD technical rescue team trains for incidents like this and was prepared for this low-frequency, high-risk incident," said a post on SFD social media.

The occupants were then taken by waiting ambulances to receive medical treatment.

Numerous photos were shared on social media by SFD documenting the technical rescue.

"Thank you to the mutual aid from neighboring cities that covered medicals that were going on while Southfield crews were working on this incident," SFD said.



