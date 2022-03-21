Southfield firefighters save 87-year-old woman trapped in burning house, extinguish fire in minutes

Southfield firefighters rescued an 87-year-old woman from a burning house last week.

According to authorities, crews were called to the home in the 18000 block of Westover Avenue at 4:32 p.m. March 14.

Firefighters said they could see flames coming from the house as they approached.

When crews arrived, family members told them that their mother was inside the house, so two firefighters put on their self-contained breathing apparatus and entered the home with protection from a hose line. As conditions worsened, crews continued to search until they could hear the woman yelling for help.

The firefighters maneuvered her wheelchair through the house before carrying her the rest of the way.

The victim suffered burns and smoke inhalation. She was taken to a hospital at 4:43 p.m., 11 minutes after calls about the fire received, and the fire was extinguished two minutes later, authorities said.

"The firefighters prompt response, split second decision-making and courageous efforts of performing a search in rapidly deteriorating fire conditions without the protection of a hose line undoubtedly saved the life of this citizen," said Fire Chief Johnny L. Menifee.

Advertisement

Twenty-three crew members responded to the scene, and firefighters stayed at the home for several hours after the blaze was out. The fire remains under investigation.