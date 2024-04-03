Southfield Freeway road work: Lane closures start soon

Lanes will be closed on the Southfield Freeway for road work beginning Monday, April 29.

A nearly 5-mile stretch of southbound Southfield Freeway will be repaired from just south of I-94 to Ford Road. The $15.5 million project includes concrete patching, milling and resurfacing, pavement markings, drainage cleaning, and barrier wall repairs.

There will be continuous single-lane closures during weekday hours, with overnight and weekend double lane closures through the fall. At least one lane will be open at all times.

Work will begin on the right lanes first, including ramps and the service drive and collector-distributor lanes near I-94 and Michigan Avenue. Once that work is completed through the entire project limits, crews will move to the left and center lanes, leaving the ramps open.

At times, there will be lane closures when crews are working near and on those ramps, including the closure of the I-94 ramps, which will be announced before closing.