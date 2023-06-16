Southfield Freeway shooting leaves BMW with several bullet holes

article

The driver of a BMW was left unhurt after a freeway shooting left a bullet hole in the back of his vehicle and at least one window pane shattered.

Michigan State Police say the incident on the Southfield Freeway also appeared in a ShotSpotter alert that Detroit police picked up late Thursday night.

It also led to the highway closing down.

A call first came in at 10:25 p.m. when the Detroit Regional Communication Center got a call about a shooting on M-39.

When troopers arrived, they made contact with an individual on the side of the road. They were standing next to a 2012 mid-size vehicle that had been struck multiple times.

The victim claimed the gunshots had come from a maroon SUV that had pulled alongside the driver's side of the vehicle and started shooting.

From there, the suspect fled north on M-39.

A check with DPD revealed that eight separate shots had been detected between Schoolcraft and I-96. Police shut down the freeway for an evidence sweep. They found five pistol casings during the canvass.

A motive has yet to be determined, but police said they'll be using technology and work with the victim to identify the offender.