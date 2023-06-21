Southfield group home for those with special needs renovated in memory of woman who died by suicide

Residents are a Southfield group home are moving back into their newly renovated space, thanks to generosity in memory of a woman who died by suicide in 2007.

Miya struggled with mental illness before her death at 28.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

---

Last November, Miya's grandmother Mary Must died at 103 and left a home in Southfield to what is now Gesher Services, a group home for people with special needs. This donation was made in memory of Miya, who her parents say was all about helping people.

"They actually donated their home to our program, so we've been able to take care of people from their donation," said Clifton Phillips, the vice president of Gesher. "They've been very influential, and we're very appreciative of what they've done for us and the community."

Mary also donated money for the renovations, which included new appliances, furniture, and more.

"One of the things we pride ourselves on is having homes that don't look like group homes that don't look like a group home - this is a house that sits in a community and looks just like anyone else's house, and we want them to have the best," Phillips said.

Hear more from Miya's family: