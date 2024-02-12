Southfield hotel shooting leaves 15-year-old in critical condition

A 15-year-old Ferndale boy is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday morning at a Southfield hotel.

Officials confirmed that the shooting happened inside a room at the Westin off of Northwestern Highway. Multiple teens, who are all 15, were in the room for a birthday party, but no adults were there. Police are still trying to get in contact with the person who rented the room, officials said.

Circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Officials said a 15-year-old was arrested and will be arraigned on a weapons charge, while a second person who was taken into custody was released. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

Southfield police will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. FOX 2 plans to stream the update here.