Southfield man barred from Berkley, Royal Oak after high-speed chase

The Brief A 19-year-old Southfield man led Berkley police on a chase that reached speeds of 70 mph. During the chase, he allegedly threw a loaded handgun out of his car. As part of his bond stipulations, he is not allowed to visit Berkley or Royal Oak.



After leading Berkley police on a chase that extended into Oak Park, a man was ordered to stay out of Berkley and Royal Oak.

The chase started just after midnight Wednesday when officers tried to stop 19-year-old Cameron Scott on westbound 12 Mile near Kenmore. Instead of stopping, Scott turned onto northbound Kenmore. With officers tailing him, he turned on Edwards and headed to southbound Coolidge.

(Photo: Berkley Police)

Police dashcam video showed Scott continuing south on Coolidge at about 55 mph. Eventually, he reached about 70 mph in an area where the speed limit ranges from 30 to 35 mph. At one point, he turned off his lights.

Scott crossed into Oak Park, where he slowed to allegedly throw a loaded handgun from his car, police said. As officers prepared to box him in and rammed his car as he neared I-696, Scott stopped and surrendered.

(Photo: Berkley Police)

What's next:

Scott, who is from Southfield, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, driving on a suspended license, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given an $11,000/10% bond and ordered to stay out of Berkley and Royal Oak, except for court. He also is not allowed to drive.