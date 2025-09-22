Southfield man charged with sexually preying on family members

The Brief A 53-year-old Southfield man is accused of preying on family members. Jason Justice has been charged with criminal sexual conduct among other crimes against two family members. A third victim has come forward, which will likely lead to more charges as the investigation goes forward, the police chief said.



A Southfield man is facing vile allegations of sexually assaulting family members - and police claim the number to be as many as three or more.

Jason Justice is currently facing five counts from two different cases. Police Chief Elvin Barron gave details of a third investigation currently still underway which may lead to more.

"We are confident we will hold this sexual predator accountable," Barron said. "The details of these incidents will be disturbing. However, it is important that we share this information in the event others may have the courage to come forward."

The father of 10 has a lengthy criminal history, Barron said. In order to protect the victims, the relationship between them and Justice were not divulged.

Justice, 53, has previous convictions for domestic violence, felony forgery and drug charges among them.

Victim No. 1 - drugged:

The first victim claimed Justice drugged her and she awoke in a different room with her pants off.

On Sept. 11, the victim, 25, had been sick and was given a pill she was told by Justice was Tylenol. After being given only one pill, which she thought was a red flag, she was told it was a Tylenol PM.

She remembers not feeling quite right before falling asleep on the living room couch, then awoke in a bedroom naked from the waist down. A different family member took her to Providence, where a urine test revealed Benzodiazepine in her system.

Benzodiazepine causes drowsiness and can be used to treat seizures, Barron said.

Back at the residence, she opened Justice's cell phone and found a picture of her vagina from the evening of Sept. 11 taken in the basement when she was drugged. She then discovered a minute-long video but was afraid to open it.

Barron did not divulge what was in the video. It was at this point the victim went back to the hospital for a rape kit test.

The Southfield police tactical unit performed a traffic stop of Justice and arrested him without incident in the area of Greenfield and Meadowood.

Justice is charged with capturing images of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime. He was given a $150,000 cash bond.

Victim No. 2 - teen assault:

Barron said a second family member, an 18-year-old victim, came forward on Sept. 18. She told police that when she was 14, Justice grabbed her breasts in Oct. of 2021 when she was 14.

Two years later. He also allegedly pulled out $100 and offered her money to send him pictures of her breasts when she was 16. He then told her to delete text messages between them.

She also told police that when she was a junior in high school he went into her bedroom and sat on the bed while she was laying down, asking to perform a sex act on her.

"After this, he left, and she locked the door out of fear," Barron said. "After this she moved out to live with a trusted family member."

In this case, Justice has been charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. He was then given a $100,000 bond.

Jason Justice/Photo: Southfield PD

Possible victim No. 3:

The mother of a third family member came forward to police on Sept. 17, Barron said.

She claims Justice sexually assaulted her 15-year-old daughter by touching her buttocks, breasts, kissing her neck and putting his hands into her pants.

Justice then allegedly offered money for touching her in a sexual manner.

Barron added that this investigation is still ongoing and official charges have not been filed in this case.

Justice has a combined $250,000 bail and is due in court on Sept. 29.

Barron said that support services are being offered to the victims, working in concert with HAVEN of Oakland County.

If you are the victim of domestic violence or need help, there are resources.

CLICK HERE to find services for your area of Michigan.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233 or Text BEGIN to 88788.

The Source: Information for this report is from Southfield police.



