Southfield man dies in rollover crash on the Lodge

A Southfield man is dead after a rollover crash on the Lodge freeway Sunday night.

The one-vehicle crash took place on M-10 near Forest when the 59-year-old man drove up the embankment near the exit causing it to overturn, according to Michigan State Police.

EMS responded to the scene and performed CPR on the driver, who later died at a nearby hospital.

The freeway was closed for the crash investigation. The circumstances leading to the crash has not yet been released.

