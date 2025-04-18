Southfield man who killed 8-year-old sister for 'talking back' found guilty

article

The Brief Gyasi Stribling was convicted of killing his sister for "talking back" to him. The victim was 8 years old. Gyasi faces up to life in prison for the murder.



A Southfield man who fatally shot his young sister for "talking back" to him in 2021 was found guilty by a jury Wednesday.

Gyasi Stribling, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing 8-year-old Bailei Singleton.

The backstory:

Gyasi, who was 20 at the time, shot Bailei in the head while in the living room of an apartment at 12 North Apartments in January 2021.

According to Southfield police, Gyasi lied to detectives after the shooting. He told them there was a break-in attempt, and his sister was shot during that. He also tried to hide the gun used.

After the shooting, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said that it did not appear to be accidental.

"Bailei Singleton should still be here with us today," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Her murder was a tragedy for her family. It’s unconscionable that anyone, let alone an 8-year-old child, could be murdered by a relative and in their own home over the slightest of disagreements. This case is, unfortunately, a reminder of how gun violence is a public health epidemic that can end a life in an instant."

What's next:

Gyasi will be sentenced on May 27. He faces up to life in prison.