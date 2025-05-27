Southfield man who killed 8-year-old sister for 'talking back' sentenced to prison

article

A Southfield man who murdered his younger sister because she was "talking back" to him is headed to prison.

Gyasi Stribling, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 40-60 years in prison for first-degree murder and 2 years for a felony firearm charge.

The backstory:

Gyasi, who was 20 at the time, shot his sister, 8-year-old Bailei Singleton, in the head while in the living room of an apartment at 12 North Apartments in January 2021.

According to Southfield police, Gyasi lied to detectives after the shooting. He told them there was a break-in attempt, and his sister was shot during that. He also tried to hide the gun used.

After the shooting, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said that it did not appear to be accidental.

"Bailei Singleton should still be here with us today," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Her murder was a tragedy for her family. It’s unconscionable that anyone, let alone an 8-year-old child, could be murdered by a relative and in their own home over the slightest of disagreements. This case is, unfortunately, a reminder of how gun violence is a public health epidemic that can end a life in an instant."