Southfield man's body found after driver thought they hit deer on Telegraph
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver reported hitting a deer early Sunday in Southfield, but it was really a man, police said.
The driver said they hit a deer on northbound Telegraph Road just south of Civic Center Drive around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Donald Hautau's body.
Investigators said it appears Hautau may have been hit by another vehicle before the driver who called police hit him.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.