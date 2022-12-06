Southfield man's body found after driver thought they hit deer on Telegraph

article

A driver reported hitting a deer early Sunday in Southfield, but it was really a man, police said.

The driver said they hit a deer on northbound Telegraph Road just south of Civic Center Drive around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Donald Hautau's body.

Investigators said it appears Hautau may have been hit by another vehicle before the driver who called police hit him.

Read Next: Woman in critical condition after drunken driver causes crash on Lodge Freeway

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.