Southfield marijuana dispensary thieves crash in Warren during police chase

Marijuana dispensary thieves led police on a chase after breaking into a Southfield business early Friday.

Police responded to an alarm at Lume Cannabis on Lahser near 11 Mile before 3 a.m. When officers got there, four suspects jumped into a vehicle and fled onto eastbound I-696.

Officers continued pursuing the suspects until they crashed in the area of Syracuse Avenue and Toepfer Road, which is near Mound and Eight Mile, in Warren. All suspects were arrested after the crash.