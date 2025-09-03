Southfield massage therapist pleads guilty to sexual assault in west Michigan

article

A Southfield man is awaiting sentencing in Kent County after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a victim during a massage.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a victim reported early last year that they were receiving trauma massage therapy, a type of massage designed to help people who have experienced trauma, in Grand Rapids Township when 63-year-old Dana Piper inappropriately touched them.

Authorities learned that Piper removed the sheets off of the patient during the massage and inappropriately touched the victim. The sheriff's office said he also recommended "pelvic floor therapy," which the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has said is not permitted for massage therapists.

Piper was charged with aggravated assault in August 2024 and recently pleaded guilty to the charge.

What's next:

He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

"This case is an example of how reports from victims are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated to ensure accountability and community safety," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.