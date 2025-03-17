Southfield police arrest 4 in suspected stolen car ring bust; videos show pursuit, arrest

The Brief Four suspects were arrested in a suspected car theft that Southfield police believe is an organized ring, Chief Elvin Barren said Monday. Released video shows the brief pursuit with a pit maneuver that disabled one of the suspects' vehicles, and their arrest. Barren said four suspects were arrested including a 17-year-old from Detroit and an 18-year-old Atlanta resident, but more were involved.



Southfield police announced the bust of a suspected car theft ring with multiple arrests March 13.

Chief Elvin Barren said that two Ypsilanti men - Tyree Pitts, 21, and James Lee Harris 18, and were arrested and charged. A 17-year-old Detroit teen was also arrested along with an 18-year-old Atlanta resident.

An attempted car theft was halted by responding police officers leading to two brief pursuits. One ended in a pit maneuver by the Southfield cruiser, while the other ended when the second vehicle was disabled by trying to drive off-road.

"(These photos show) evidence of what we found inside of the vehicle. As you can see, mask, gloves, all tools used to conceal their identity," Barren said. "Because what we believe, is that this is an organized, car theft ring."

On Thursday a resident called 911 to report suspects trying to break into his Dodge Charger in the 27000 block of Berkshire at 3:30 a.m.

"Responding officers observed a suspect running from the location on foot," Barren said. "They entered a white 2015 Mazda along with a stolen green 2014 Ford Fusion stolen early that morning on March 14. They appeared to be acting in concert."

Suspects inside the Fusion were wearing masks and led officers on a short pursuit when it drove over grass and rocks when the vehicle became disabled. Suspects inside got out and ran.

"So remember, we had another chase going on in Southfield," Barren said. "Officers also advised additional units that the white Mazda, fled from the location and turned northbound on Evergreen."

Barren said while fleeing, the driver of the Mazda made an abrupt turn into Kingswood Place condominiums, making "no attempt to stop or slow down," he added.

The officer pursuing then used a pit maneuver to strike the vehicle in the rear corner panel, causing it to spin out and become disabled. The suspects inside, Pitts and Harris, were in the front seats and were taken into custody at that point.

Pitts, who has an extensive criminal history, was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, unlawful driving away of an automobile and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle and given a $50,000 cash bond.

Harris was charged with unlawful driving away a motor vehicle and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old was processed and turned over to the parents. As a juvenile, his case will be handled by Wayne County, where he lives. The Atlanta man was issued a citation for providing a false name and resisting and obstruction.

"At this time, we're looking to determine if any other individuals were involved because there were multiple folks who fled from the vehicle," Barren said.

Tyree Pitts, left, and James Harris

The chief added that there was no evidence that the 18-year-old from Atlanta was involved in the car thefts, leading to the citation.

The Source: Information for this report was taken from Southfield police.



