Southfield police investigating murder outside apartment as possible hate crime

The Brief A 28-year-old Southfield man was arrested after allegedly killing an Ohio woman at a nearby apartment The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime due to the victim identifying as a transgender woman The suspect had made dozens of calls to sex workers before meeting with the victim, police said



Police took a 28-year-old Southfield man into custody at a Detroit casino after he allegedly killed an Ohio woman.

The Southfield police chief is investigating the murder as a hate crime due to the victim being a transgender woman, but currently do not have evidence to charge the suspect beyond murder.

What we know:

Southfield police took Robert Ridges III into custody at the MGM Grand casino in Detroit on Feb. 9 after identifying him as the suspect behind a fatal shooting at the Riverstone Apartments 11 hours earlier.

Police were first dispatched to the 25000 block of Shiawassee around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a female lying face down in the snow. A witness had reported a loud noise before seeing a man enter a vehicle and drive away.

The victim, identified as Tahiry Broom, 29, of Cleveland in Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to her head.

The vehicle the suspect entered was found close by at the apartment complex, with police later identifying it as Broom's Chevrolet Equinox.

Using technology, police identified the suspect, later confirming he had made dozens of phone calls to various sex workers throughout the morning of Feb. 9.

Among those he called was Broom, who was seen on camera entering his apartment around 10 a.m.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the murder is unknown and Ridges claimed he did not know the victim was trans.

Southfield police interviewed Ridges after his arrest, who told officers he acted alone while attempting to explain why he shot the victim.

Referring to the suspect, chief Elvin Barren said he did not believe "anything that comes out of his mouth."

While evidence suggests he sought out Black women, including those in the trans community, Barren said his team was reviewing whether a hate crime occurred but could not elevate charges yet.

"We have search warrants put in for phone records and social media accounts and this may change," said Barren. "It may ultimately change into a hate crime. Right now, the evidence doesn't suggest it."

Dig deeper:

Police matched a spent shell casing found at the murder scene to a stolen SigSauer 9 mm handgun found in Ridges' bedroom. It had been reported stolen out of Georgia in the summer of 2023.

Detroit police assisted in matching the weapon to the spent casing.

The suspect was charged with murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was denied and his next court appointment is Feb. 26.

He has no criminal history.

What they're saying:

Prior to announcing the charges, Barren spoke to Broom's mother.

"She shared with me how much she meant to her, how she was a very intelligent person," Barren said. "She mentioned that it was a joy. Certainly, a joy to her life."