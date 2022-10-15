Southfield police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Southfield police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Deshanae Tahalya Berry was last seen at 12:00 a.m. at her residence in the City of Southfield on October 15, 2022.

Berry is a black female, 5’2" tall, weighing approximately 97 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair with blue highlights. She was last seen wearing her McDonald’s restaurant work uniform.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deshanae Tahalya Berry is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500, reference report number 22-34857.