Southfield police searching for missing endangered woman

article

Southfield police say a missing woman that left her home early Friday is endangered after she said she wanted to hurt herself.

Jenae Hill, 37, left her Southfield home in her car, police said in a release.

Hill is a Black female who is 5-foot-2-inches and 158 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She's believed to be in a gray 2021 KIA Sportage with a plate of DHS0238.

MORE: Detroit police town hall talk crime solutions to make city safer

Anyone with information on Ms. Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 988.