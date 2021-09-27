'We're very passionate about these crimes'; Southfield chief gives updates on September shooting incidents

Southfield police made several arrests that have led to charges against multiple suspects involved in two separate shooting incidents in the city during September.

Two men were arrested after an armed robbery while two other men that shot at a vehicle which resulted in bullets entering a daycare facility were also arrested.

"We continue to send this message that crimes against women, crimes against children - we're very passionate about these crimes," said Southfield Police Chief Barren Elvin.

Elvin said it was reckless behavior by adults that put both people and children in harm's way. "Adults, firing weapons, not only placed children at risk inside the daycare facility but don't forget there was the child inside the vehicle that was being fired upon - a 5-year-old child."

Speaking to reporters Monday, Elvin said the incident that ended in shots being fired at a daycare started with a domestic dispute.

The scene started at the Saphire Apartments in Southfield when an ex-boyfriend and the father of the victim's child arrived and began damaging the vehicle of another victim. The ex-boyfriend and another man fled the scene while the mother, her current ex-boyfriend, and the 5-year-old child gave chase.

An occupant in the ex-boyfriend's vehicle fired several rounds at the new boyfriend's vehicle, Elvin said. No one was struck, but two rounds did enter a daycare, including a room where children were staying.

29-year-old Markwease Boze was charged with 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon, 2 counts of possession of a firearm in possession of a felony, 1 count of a felon in possession of a firearm, 1 count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle. He was given a $50K cash bond.

25-year-old Malik Hall was charged with 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon, 1 count of malicious destruction of property, and was given a $15,000/10% bond set with GPS tether.

In the second incident, on Sept. 16 two men committed an armed robbery at the Hilton hotel where two women were. According to Elvin, officers arrived after reports of shots being fired and found two female victims. One had been shot in the chest and the other had been struck several times in the hands and face area.

Police said a 25-year-old resident of Detroit was inside the room visiting the police prior to the robbery. When he opened the door, a 25-year-old Highland Park man entered the room and struck a woman in the head. Then he went to a second woman, struck her then shot her.

Both suspects fled in unknown directions. Police arrested the Highland Park resident a day after the incident and the Detroit resident several days later. Police later found out that both suspects had been involved in three other armed robberies in the city in the month prior to the Hilton robbery.

25-year-old Charles Reynolds III was charged with 4 counts of armed robbery, 1 count of armed robbery causing serious injury, 3 counts of being in the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

25-year-old Ahmed Saeed was charged with 4 counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and 1 count of armed robbery causing serious injuryBoth were arraigned with no bond.

Elvin said that more charges could come from the incidents after the prosecutor reviews the case.