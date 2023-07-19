Southfield police warn against going into abandoned Embassy Suites hotel

article

Southfield police have a message for people who sneak into the abandoned Embassy Suites - don't.

The nine-story hotel on Franklin closed in 2019 and has since become a place where urban explorers venture for photos and videos. However, it has also become a target of vandals, with recent TikTok videos showing a trail of destruction both in and outside the building. Another video showed vandals throwing furniture and destroying the inside of the hotel.

Southfield police warned this week that those who go into the building could be charged with breaking and entering. The charge carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail, two years of probation, and fines.

The fire department echoed this warning, noting that there are safety dangers inside the building.

Earlier this year, Southfield Ventures LLC assumed ownership of the building and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court records. It isn't clear what the building's future holds.