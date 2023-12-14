Southfield schools have enjoyed a big year this semester

It's been a semester of firsts for Southfield Public Schools District after two of its high schools earned high honors - both on the football field and in the classroom.

Two students, Xavier Bowman and Jordan Melton, were on hand for both of those achievements after they won the state championship with Southfield A&T, the district's first. Both are also enrolled in University High School Academy, which received a gold status honor from the college board.

The benchmarks are signs of a burgeoning district that will only climb further, the principal of the academy said.

"The culture here at University is we are family-oriented staff," Bogins said. "We believe in calling parents. We believe in having the parents come to the school to witness any and all programs, we want to make sure the parents are engaged and fully aware."

Bowman cited Bogins as a big source of support in their work to reach their goals.

Melton said an equilibrium of education and athletics is key.

"…to have that balance is definitely very important," he said.

University High is a magnet school that doesn't athletics. That allows both to compete at the high school across town.

"We have scholars on the football team and to take it to the state level and win the division one championship means so much because not only are our students excelling in academics but at same time they’re excelling in athletics and art," said Principal Orlando Bogins.

The second-year principal hopes the accomplishments showcase what students in Southfield can do, compared to other pristigious schools in metro Detroit and Michigan.