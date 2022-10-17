Southfield woman surrenders in hit-and-run death of man in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Monday that a Southfield woman turned herself in and admitted to hitting and killing a man on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills.

Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to 12 Mile between Middlebelt and Inkster Roads to a report of a man laying in the grass.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old Pontiac man dead at the scene. Police said he was the victim of a hit-and-run by a car heading east on 12 Mile. Investigators said the victim was on the shoulder when he was hit by the passing car.

Police had asked for tips as the driver was gone by the time they arrived.

On Sunday, Farmington Hills Police said a 68-year-old woman surrendered and is cooperating. The woman's car, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was impounded and is being investigated.

The unnamed woman is awaiting charges which will be determined by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office once evidence is submitted by Farmington Hills Police.