Southwest Detroit water main break cleanup underway a week later

The Brief Crews will begin cleaning and sanitizing homes impacted by last week's Southwest Detroit water main break. About 400 homes were impacted by flooding caused by the break, with around 190 homes experiencing flooded basements. The Great Lakes Water Authority and Detroit Water and Sewerage Department will be repairing the damage and paying for any losses not covered by insurance.



A week after a water main break sent water spewing for blocks in Southwest Detroit, crews will be out cleaning up the mess.

They will be focused on cleaning and sanitizing so they can start making repairs to the hundreds of homes that were damaged.

The backstory:

On Feb. 17, a 54-inch water main broke in the area of N. Green and Rowan streets. The water flowed for blocks, filling streets, flooding basements, and trapping residents in their homes.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown said it was the worst water main break he has seen in a densely populated area in the 10 years he has been running the department.

The water has since been removed from the streets, but now the focus shifts to cleaning up the mess and fixing damaged homes. According to the city, around 190 homes experienced flooded basements, while around 400 homes were impacted.

What's next:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and DWSD will be repairing the damage and paying for any losses not covered by insurance since the flooding was due to an infrastructure failure. This will include replacing damaged appliances and personal belongings.

The cleanup process is expected to take up to six weeks.

"It is going to be very extensive. The cleaning and sanitizing could take up to three or four hours, depending on the size of the house. Then the hot water tank repairs and the furnace repairs, once they do inspections," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, with DWSD.

Meanwhile, GLWA has been working to fix the break. That is expected to take about two weeks.

Repair work at the site of the Southwest Detroit water main break / Credit: GLWA Facebook

On Tuesday, Duggan plans to ask city council to declare a State of Emergency. This will help the city collaborate with other city and state agencies as they work to fix the break and determine the extent of the damage.

Southwest Detroit flooding help

Help is available for those impacted by the flooding.

The city has set up a hotline where residents can seek help with housing, transportation, and pet care. Damage can also be reported to the line.

Residents impacted by the flooding can call the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Emergency Line at 313-774-5261.

What you can do:

In addition to the help provided by the city, the community has come together to support those impacted.

Donations are being collected for those impacted.

The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation is collecting blankets, warm clothing, pet supplies, dry goods, and toiletries for flood victims.

Drop off donations at 1211 Trumbull in Detroit.

Donations of clothing, blankets, non-perishable food, and water can also be brought to the Patton and Kemeny rec centers, Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said last week.