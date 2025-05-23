Spanish instructions cut from Royal Oak Elementary Schools, draws backlash from parents

The Brief Royal Oak schools decided to cut Spanish instruction for grades K-5, and some parents are not happy with it. The district says it’s about realigning resources and focusing on language learning later in a child’s education. Some parents argue that’s missing the point.



It was a decision to cut Spanish instruction from Royal Oak Elementary Schools, and now it has drawn backlash from parents.

What they're saying:

The district says it’s about realigning resources and focusing on language learning later in a child’s education, but some families say it’s a step in the wrong direction.

"There are people who go to public school because they can’t afford to send their kid to private school. come on, that is a privilege that lots of people do not have and of course Im going to stand up for that. Public education is part of our country," said parent Jessica Spencer.

One Royal Oak parent is grappling with the question of where resources should be funneled into public schools as they’re trimming Spanish as part of the curriculum for Royal Oak’s youngest students.

Instead, the district plans to offer a blend of literacy, STEM, and other instruction. But for many parents, the change feels like a loss.

The district insists the shift will strengthen Spanish instruction by focusing on it in middle and high school, where they say students are more developmentally ready to grasp grammar and fluency.

But some parents, like Spencer, argue that’s missing the point.

"This damages the robustness of the education and narrows the scope of what our children are being taught," she said.

Dig deeper:

The district says it’s expanding STEM programs, something Royal Oak has invested heavily in.

Officials say certified teachers will lead weekly lessons in science, tech, engineering, and math. But some parents say they’re still in the dark.

"The lack of transparency is my top concern because there’s no plan," Spencer said.

Big picture view:

According to the Department of Education, research shows that children who start learning a second language at an early age are more likely to achieve native-like fluency.

The American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages also notes that early language learners show stronger problem-solving skills and higher academic achievement overall.

But for Eric Coletto, who plans to enroll his child in Royal Oak public schools, STEM is still a bigger priority.

"I think this is a step in the right direction for Royal Oak schools to really bolster the STEM curriculum because it’s going to pay dividends as schooling progresses and really open up a lot of opportunities for lucrative careers in a variety of fields," he said.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the district in a statement and the superintendent said:

"We look forward to fully developing a new literacy experience for all elementary students for 2025-26, working with our reading, elementary curriculum and technology integration specialists."