Speeding car crashes into statue on Belle Isle, catches fire

article

A speeding car without headlights on, crashed into a statue on Belle Isle Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

The crash happened at the intersection of Belle Isle Central and Inselruhe Avenue. MSP says the male driver was taken out of the sedan before it caught fire, helped by DNR conservation officers who witnessed the crash.

DNR officers performed CPR on the driver until EMS arrived, although his status is unknown.

Michigan State Police units from Metro South are investigating the crash.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Advertisement



