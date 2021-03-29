Speeding driver ejected from vehicle after rollover crash on I-94 in Detroit

A driver was speeding when he crashed early Monday while exiting I-94 to Chalmers Street in Detroit, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver was exiting the eastbound side of the freeway around 2:35 a.m. when he lost control and rolled several times. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The driver was critically injured.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.