Speeding driver in critical condition after losing control, hitting wall and tree on I-94 in Detroit

A speeding driver crashed into both the wall on I-94 and a tree Sunday night in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the 37-year-old Ford Gratiot lost control of her Honda CRV on eastbound I-94 near Concord around 11:50 p.m.

She went off the road and hit the wall on the left, came back on the freeway, drove across all lanes, then went up the embankment on the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The woman was trapped and had to be extricated. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.