Speeding driver killed after being ejected from Dodge Charger in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man died early Monday after crashing a Dodge Charger in Pontiac.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Pontiac man was speeding on Franklin Road when he lost control near Huges Avenue at 1:18 a.m. He went over the curb and hit a utility pole, a fire hydrant and a tree.
Deputies said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
His passenger, a 20-year-old Pontiac man, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.
An investigation is ongoing. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.