Speeding driver rolls vehicle after swerving to avoid Michigan State Police car

Four people were hurt after a speeding and possibly intoxicated driver rolled their vehicle after swerving to avoid a Michigan State Police vehicle Friday in Eaton County.

According to MSP, the trooper was stopped on the shoulder of Scipio Highway near West Street in Vermontville Township with their emergency lights activated around 11:25 p.m. after being called to a crash involving a vehicle and a deer. While investigating, a speeding driver in a Honda Accord headed west on Scipio swerved to avoid the stopped patrol car, went off the road, flipped multiple times, and hit trees and a fence.

Four people were in the Accord - a 17-year-old boy from Nashville, a 21-year-old woman from Clarksville, a 23-year-old woman from Hastings, and a 25-year-old man from Hastings. Three were ejected, and all four were in very serious condition as of Sunday evening, MSP said.

Police did not say which person was driving, but did note that alcohol, along with speed, is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 517-322-1907.