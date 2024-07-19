Speeding driver runs traffic light, kills another woman in Dearborn - police say

Police in Dearborn said a 33-year-old woman was killed when another woman was speeding and ran through a traffic light Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police in Dearborn responded to a two-car crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck on Michigan Ave and Nowlin Street.

According to police, a 26-year-old Taylor woman was driving her SUV north on Nowlin when she ran a red light and hit a 33-year-old Dearborn woman in her pickup truck. Police said it appeared the Taylor woman was speeding when she went through the intersection.

The Dearborn woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Taylor woman was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police are still investigating.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the loved ones of the deceased and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating accident. We thank the community for their patience as we continue to keep the area closed and carry out our investigation into this serious accident."