Speeding teen driver killed in rollover crash after losing control on I-96 curve in Detroit

A teen died in a crash Sunday when they took a curve on I-96 in Detroit "at an extremely high rate of speed."

Michigan State Police said the 16-year-old from Dearborn lost control on the curve on the eastbound side of the freeway near Fullerton around 3:50 p.m. The driver went up an embankment, struck a utility pole, and started to roll.

A 16-year-old passenger was ejected during the crash. They are in critical condition.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

"Parents please remind your kids the dangers of speed when driving," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Seatbelts are also a must-use for all of us. It is heartbreaking to lose a young life in a preventable crash."