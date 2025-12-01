article

The Brief Plans to upgrade Spirit Plaza in Detroit cleared city council last week. They include a new stage, restrooms, seating, and pavement for food trucks.



One of Detroit's most iconic public spaces is getting a face lift.

Planning documents presented before the Detroit City Council this week outlined some of the improvements coming to Spirit Plaza, including a new concert stage and portable restrooms.

Located next to city hall and other municipal buildings, Spirit Plaza inhabits the space between Jefferson Avenue and Larned Street, it marks the very beginning of Woodward Avenue as it travels through Detroit and into the suburbs.

Spirit Plaza, outlined with red lines. Photo via City Planning Documents.

An application before city council last week outlined the general upgrades proposed for Spirit Plaza.

The west half will receive new umbrellas, varied seating, and a swing set, while the east half of the plaza would have a new playground, planter boxes, and an artificial turf lawn.

There are also plans for portable restrooms and two shipping containers for storage.

The most dramatic addition is a covered stage that would set the groundwork for hosting concerts and integrating the land into larger events held in downtown Detroit.

Plan on a single lane being constructed for food trucks as well.

One thing that will not change is the United Way Torch. The illuminated flame would remain as is.

The site plan for improvements to Spirit Plaza. Photo via City Planning Documents.