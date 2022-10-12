Spooky Spirits: Detroit Zoo open after-hours for adults only this weekend

article

Friday, sip drinks and stroll the Detroit Zoo during Spooky Spirits, an after-hours event.

The night is part of a series of adult-only events at the zoo. Dress in your favorite costume and come ready to enjoy entertainment, fall-themed snacks, yard games, and more.

Other activities include a haunted trail, a costume contest with prizes, a free welcome drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Co., Halloween face painting, animal habitat chats, photo ops, and more.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

General admission tickets are $50, and include admission from 6-10 p.m. and six tasting tickets. Designated drivers can also get a $30 ticket that includes zoo admission and unlimited soft drinks. Designated drivers can also get a VIP ticket for $65 that includes food, access to the VIP lounge, and a commemorative gift.

Can't make it this time? Check out Polar Beers on Dec. 8.