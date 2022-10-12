Erebus Haunted Attraction offering 'Fun Without Fear' scare-free weekend tours

article

Want to check out Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction without getting scared?

The haunted house is offering "Fun Without Fear" afternoon tours starting this weekend. These actor-free walkthroughs allow you to experience the creepy rooms that make up the terrifying Halloween attraction without the intensity. Tour slots will be offered from 3-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.

VIEW: SE Michigan haunted house guide

"Erebus is known for its intensity and size, where creatures grab you, bite you, attack you and then bury you alive. We’ve had haunted house operators from across the state and around the globe travel to Erebus for a look at our set design, animatronics, illusions, and special effects," said Erebus co-owner Ed Terebus. "Over the years, we’ve had people tell us they’ve heard our commercials, seen our spotlights and billboards, and want to experience Erebus without fear and see what happens without the scare. Now, for the first time ever, we’re making that opportunity available to the public on specific weekend days through the end of October."

Limited tickets for these scare-free tours are available for $15 plus a $3.99 service fee. Find tickets here.

Related: Haunted house to serve up scares for the whole family

Want to check out Erebus with all the scares?

The haunt is open weekends and some weekdays in October, with more days added as Halloween nears.

General admission tickets are $20-35, with VIP options available as well. Get them here.

There is also an escape room that allows you to experience Erebus sans the fear. Find out more here.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com