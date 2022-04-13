St. Clair Shores brewery up against northern Michigan brewery in final round of March Draftness 2022

Who will win March Draftness 2022?

It started with 32 breweries last month, but the bracket from Better on Draft is down to two breweries – Copper Hop Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores and Austin Brothers Beer Co. in Alpena.

Beer drinkers can vote for their favorite brewery until 6 p.m. Friday by reacting to the bracket post on the Better on Draft Facebook page. This is a new method of voting from previous brackets.

