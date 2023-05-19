St. Clair Shores firefighters team up with Baffin Brewing, Dragonmead for spicy new beer

article

Two St. Clair Shores breweries teamed up with the city's fire department to brew a beer that will support a good cause.

Baffin Brewing Co. and Dragonmead Brewery's Burnout is a stout made with roasted peppers to give it a kick of spice.

Proceeds from the beer will support the department's union Local 1744 501c3 cancer fund.

The release date has yet to be announced.

