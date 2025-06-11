Man accused of killing mother with broken broomstick, incompetent to stand trial

article

The Brief A St. Clair Shores man charged with killing his mother, was found incompetent to stand trial. Armando Jourdain Streeter is accused of killing the victim with a broken broomstick inside their home. The incident took place on April 5 of this year inside a residence at 11 Mile and Roy Street.



A St. Clair Shores man charged with murdering his mother using a broomstick handle, was found incompetent to stand trial.

Armando Jourdain Streeter, 46, is accused of killing his 76-year-old mother who he lived with in their St. Clair Shores home.

The backstory:

Streeter allegedly attacked her on April 5 of this year, beating her to death at the 11 Mile and Roy Street residence.

On Tuesday Streeter's competency hearing was held in 40th District Court.

"A competency report opined that Streeter is incompetent but is likely to regain competency with treatment," said a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. "He will be sent for restoration. A review hearing will be held in approximately 90 days."

Streeter is charged with homicide murder second degree, and assault with intent to murder. Both charges carry a life sentence. He is being held without bond.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement he expects this to be a temporary delay.

"Our office will continue to monitor Mr. Streeter’s status closely and will resume prosecution when he is found competent to proceed," Lucido said. "This decision does not affect the charges brought or the seriousness of the alleged offenses.

"Our commitment to pursuing justice for the victims and Macomb County residents remains unchanged."