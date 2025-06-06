article

Police identified him after information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was disseminated to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Big picture view:

A 53-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been charged with several felonies tied to possessing child pornography.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that Eric Wojnowski had been arrested without incident after an investigation into internet crimes was sent to the department.

He was arraigned this week in the 40th District Court on six counts, including three concerning owning child sexually abusive material. According to law enforcement, Wojnowski was uploading videos and images to the internet.

He was also charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Dig deeper:

The probe began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted a task force in Metro Detroit that "numerous" videos and images had been uploaded to the internet.

The source of the material was revealed to be the suspect, leading to a search warrant being executed by detectives from the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, "several pieces of evidence" was found at the home.

He was arrested on June 3 and appeared in court on June 4.

What's next:

Wojnowski posted bail after being given a $10,000 bond, cash/surety of 10%.

A probable cause conference and a preliminary exam are next.