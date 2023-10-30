St. Clair Shores mom in dire need of kidney after 2 years on waiting list

Jennifer Latowski has spent two years on the kidney transplant waiting list, and as time goes by, she grows increasingly concerned that she may not be able to care for her family the way she wants to.

"That's kind of one of the things that worries me the most, not being able to do all the things for my family –my son, my husband– that if I was on dialysis I wouldn't get to do," said Latowski, of St. Clair Shores. "It's not as good as that transplant."

Latowski, 44, is in dire need of a kidney. She was diagnosed with a hereditary condition called polycystic kidney disease at just 13-years-old and is currently in stage five of kidney failure.

"My brother has it, my dad has it, his mom had it, I also have a cousin that has it – so it's pretty prevalent in my family," she said.

Latowski's father, Dale Harris, underwent a kidney transplant from his sister more than twenty years ago. The transplant was successful for a while, but Dale is currently on dialysis and will soon be placed back on the waiting list for another kidney. Her brother, Rick Harris, also received a kidney transplant from their cousin, but so far there has not been a match for Latowski.

"Finding someone who would be able to donate would be fantastic," said Latowski's husband of nearly 18 years, Eric.

In the United States, more than 100,000 individuals are on the organ transplant waiting list; within Michigan itself, nearly 3,000 people are awaiting a transplant, according to Gift of Life Michigan.

Latowski is one of the many. With her kidneys functioning at just 8%, her doctors at Ascension St. John Hospital in St. Clair Shores are hoping to find a match as soon as possible. If not, she will end of on dialysis.

Dialysis is a medical procedure that helps the body remove excess fluids, waste products and toxins from the blood when the kidneys are not functioning properly, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

Dr. Darla Granger, Latowski's transplant surgeon at Ascension St. John Hospital, says the best results come from living organ donations, and there is an increasing need for donors.

"With careful screening and that, people who donate can live very normal lives," Granger said.

Eric even started a Facebook page to help find his wife a kidney and raise awareness about the importance of the living donor program.

"Jen's blood type is O+. A donor must have an O(+/-) blood type to be considered a direct match for her. However, to conquer this minor pitfall, the hospital has a donor swap program!" Eric took to the Facebook page. "If you’re willing to donate but you're not a match for Jen, you could be a match for another recipient who just happens to have a willing donor with O type blood. You'd be helping two individuals receive the kidney transplants they require. The swaps are very coordinated and happen at the exact same time."

If Latowski finds a match, it would be at no cost to the donor as her insurance would cover everything, Eric added.

To help Latowski or others on the transplant list, contact Ascension St. John Hospital at 313-343-7470, or Gift of Life Michigan here.