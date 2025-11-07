Stabbing suspect allegedly said 'The voices said they wouldn't bleed'

article

A Detroit man was arraigned for stabbing multiple people, leaving some with severe injuries.

Dontaye Cook is accused of stabbing victims on or around Nov. 1. According to the charges, Cook's stabbings took place in two other residences on Marlowe, Algonquin and Dickerson.

The backstory:

The prosecutor alleges Cook said at the time, "The voices said they wouldn't bleed."

Cook is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two home invasion felonies and three charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

His defense attorney told the court he should go to a mental health facility, and while the prosecutor agreed - added that there was concern he would be able to sign himself out at any time.

"The court is concerned about the danger he possesses to (two victims) specifically as well as the community at large," the judge said. "Not withstanding that he has some mental health challenges that need to be addressed."

Cook was ordered to have no contact with seven people named in court, but it is unclear if they were all stabbing victims.

The judge issued a $100,000 cash/surety bond. If posted, Cook would be required to be on a GPS tether and house arrest.