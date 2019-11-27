Stage 4 cancer patient who lost vehicle after garbage truck hit it gets new car, outpouring of support

A bumpy road filled with heartache is beginning to look a lot brighter for LaTanya Edwards.

"It's been a whirlwind and I'm so happy right now," she said.



On Wednesday morning. Edwards, a stage four cancer patient, arrived at Jeffery Nissan in Roseville to pick up her vehicle she was using to get her to chemotherapy treatments. But when repair bills for the vehicle started mounting, she could not afford to have the vehicle fixed, and could not drive it.

The dealership provided $3,000 in repair work at no cost to Edwards, their longtime customer, after seeing her story on Fox 2 News last week.

"We got an ABS unit in it, fixed the oil leak, we noticed wipers were torn and replaced them and got the car detailed for you," said Christian Tomlinson.

"Give me a hug," she said.

"We saw the story and wanted to help you out," he said.

Advertisement

"It's been really hard," she said.

In May FOX 2 first met her when vandals broke into her home and took precious items valued at thousands of dollars.

Fast forward to just two weeks ago when she and her husband's lone remaining car was totaled by a GFL garbage truck caught on camera in front of their house.



At the time it was the only vehicle the family had to take Edwards to her medical appointments. But when Rite Track Auto Sales saw the story they came to Edwards' home with a special delivery.

"It's a 2008 Dodge Nitro, it has 4x4 so it will be great for the winter time," said Kal Baydoun, Rite Track Auto Sales. "We made sure it has newer tires on it. Someone with a life threatening disease deserves to have reliable transportation to back and forth to their treatment."



FOX 2: "It's bringing you to tears?"

"It is, I didn't expect all this," she said.



Step inside Edwards' home and you may remember her refrigerator went completely out. But when a company in Sterling Heights saw Edwards on Fox 2 it decided to take action.

"On behalf of Dakota Integrated System, we like to donate a fridge to you," said Jeff Cicala, Dakota Integrated.

"It's really a humbling and honoring experience to be able to help," said Lori Greer, Dakota Integrated.

Mrs. Edwards hopes the generosity of the Fox 2 viewer spreads not only during the holiday season but all year long.



"God is always going to keep your spirit up, but you need others to help you as well," she said. "I appreciate everything I can't say enough about it."