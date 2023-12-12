State charges suspended DNR officer who shot camper at mid-Michigan park

The DNR officer who allegedly shot someone at a county park this past spring after a fight broke out between a member of his family and other campers has been charged with two felonies, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Ryan Cox, 22, of Mancelona, was arraigned in Mecosta County Tuesday on two charges - one count of assault and one count of felony firearm.

He was charged by the state attorney general after an investigation into an off-duty shooting at Merrill-Gorrell County Park in Barryton, the department announced Tuesday.

Cox, who works as a law enforcement officer with the Department of Natural Resources, announced himself as such before he started shooting multiple times during the incident recorded back in May.

He had intervened in a verbal and physical altercation involving his dad and other campers. The AG pursued charges after the DNR requested that state police investigate the incident.

"Whether on or off-duty, law enforcement officers are not exempt from the law and must conduct themselves accordingly in order to gain and maintain the public’s trust," Nessel said. "I am thankful for the great work of my Department’s Public Integrity Unit and the Michigan State Police for their work pursuing this very serious case and we look forward to a swift and just resolution of this matter."

Cox's bond was set at $25,000 and he must wear a GPS tether. His next court appearance will be Dec. 20.