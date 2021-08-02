State of Emergency declared for Farmington, Farmington Hills, Southfield after severe thunderstorms

article

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency on Monday for Farmington, Farmington Hills, and Southfield after severe thunderstorms caused damage to the areas last month.

By declaring a state of emergency, all state resources are available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the cities. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has provided in conjunction with local agencies.

Storms on July 7 led to flooding, downed trees, and electrical lines across homes, businesses, and roadways, power outages, blocked roadways, and damage to public and private property.