State of the Union 2024: Roop Raj has preview from Washington DC

FOX 2 is one of 10 stations from around the country given unique access to the White House ahead of tonight's 2024 State of the Union.

Roop Raj is live from Washington DC with a preview of tonight's address while interviewing leaders representing Michigan as well as other policy leaders.

At the White House Summit key speech points President Joe Biden will be focusing on, were divulged:

The middle class comes first.

On the Hamas-Israel war, a hostage deal will be mentioned in exchange for a six-week cease-fire. Humanitarian aid for Gaza will be brought up.

Attempts by the GOP to repeal the Affordable Care Act or Social Security will be stopped.

Continued foreign aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia will be emphasized.

Stay with FOX 2 for continued coverage all night from Washington DC.



